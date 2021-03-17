Georgia, Pittsburgh pro days: Eric Stokes blazes unofficial 4.25-second 40-yard dash

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 39





The top prospect working out on Wednesday, Ojulari measured 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms and a 10.5-inch hand. He ran the 40 in 4.63 seconds, per one scout who was in attendance.





It was a good unofficial time for the redshirt sophomore edge rusher, who tied for eighth in the FBS with 8.5 sacks last season. His broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches impressed, as well.