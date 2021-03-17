Georgia, Pittsburgh pro days: Eric Stokes blazes unofficial 4.25-second 40-yard dash

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 02:42 PM

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine operating under a different format this year, pro day workouts are taking on a heightened importance this spring. Georgia and Pittsburgh were among the schools that held their pro days on Wednesday, giving some top 2021 NFL Draft prospects a chance to make an impression on scouts and NFL executives.

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams attended the Georgia pro day, including GMs Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Terry Fontenot (Falcons), Mike Mayock (Raiders) and Rick Spielman (Vikings), per NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were also spotted at the workout.

How did the top prospects perform? Check out the quick rundowns below and tune in to NFL Network at 9 p.m. ET for a Path to the Draft Pro Day Special.

NOTE: Times listed below are unofficial.

Georgia

Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell
Georgia · CB

Campbell posted times of 4.38 and 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash. The junior isn't the most polished prospect, but his combination of size and speed could provide nice value for a team on Day 2 of the draft.

Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 39


The top prospect working out on Wednesday, Ojulari measured 6-foot-2 and 249 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms and a 10.5-inch hand. He ran the 40 in 4.63 seconds, per one scout who was in attendance.


It was a good unofficial time for the redshirt sophomore edge rusher, who tied for eighth in the FBS with 8.5 sacks last season. His broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches impressed, as well.

Eric Stokes
Eric Stokes
Georgia · CB

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah had predicted Stokes would run one of the fastest 40s of the spring, and he didn't disappoint. He was clocked at 4.25 and 4.28 seconds on his two attempts. The fastest official 40 time at last year's NFL Scouting Combine was 4.27 seconds by Henry Ruggs III and the all-time mark is 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross in 2017. Stokes also posted a 38.5-inch vertical.


Stokes entered the day as a likely second-round pick, and he only helped himself with Wednesday's performance.

Pittsburgh

Patrick Jones II
Patrick Jones II
Pittsburgh · Edge

Jones entered Wednesday in need of a pro day boost after failing to show out at the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. Unfortunately, he reportedly tweaked a hamstring running the 40-yard dash and shut it down after sustaining the injury.

Jaylen Twyman
Jaylen Twyman
Pittsburgh · DT

Twyman, the first interior lineman to lead Pitt in sacks since Aaron Donald (2013), is pushing for a spot on Day 2 of the draft after a strong showing on Wednesday. He put up 40 reps on the bench press (the all-time combine record is 49) and posted a 32.5-inch vertical at 301 pounds, per the school.

Illinois

Illini WR Josh Imatorbhebhe had the jaw-dropping moment of the day with a reported 46.5-inch vertical jump. A transfer from USC, the redshirt senior is clearly a special athlete. He could hear his name called on Day 3 of the draft.

