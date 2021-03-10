2021 NFL Draft: 7 candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash at pro days

Date of pro day workout: March 23 (Path to the Draft Pro Day special at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network) and March 30 (Path to the Draft Pro Day special at 6 p.m. ET on NFL Network)





Waddle is one of the favorites to post the fastest 40 time of any prospect in this year's draft. His former teammate, Henry Ruggs III, took home the crown for the best mark of any prospect at last year's combine (4.27 seconds), and I expect Waddle to compete with that clocking. His GPS tracking numbers are the best I've seen from this year's class. If he shows he's fully recovered from the ankle injury that sidelined him for much of last season and aces the tests this spring, he'll be a lock to go in the top 10. If not for the injury, he'd have a really good chance to be the first wide receiver off the board.