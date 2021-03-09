2021 NFL Draft: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome II show out at Northwestern pro day

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 7





﻿﻿﻿﻿Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, Slater displayed the kind of well-rounded skill set that explains why scouts believe he could play any position on the offensive line. In addition to tossing up a robust 33 bench reps, he clocked impressive times of 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 7.48 in the three-cone drill. Slater's arm length, which has been a hot topic of conversation among evaluators, came in at 33 inches. That's below-average for NFL offensive tackles, which will lead to more talk about Slater potentially moving inside.





All in all, though, the Northwestern product did a fine job showcasing his athletic ability and strength, underscoring widespread sentiment that he'll be one of the first offensive linemen to come off the board in April.