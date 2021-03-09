2021 NFL Draft: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome II show out at Northwestern pro day

Published: Mar 09, 2021 at 05:51 PM

With the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine operating under a different format this year, pro day workouts are taking on a heightened importance this spring. Northwestern held its pro day on Tuesday, giving a couple of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft a chance to make an impression on NFL scouts.

The workout -- held inside Northwestern's picturesque training facility, Ryan Fieldhouse, which sits on the shores of Lake Michigan -- featured the following NFL hopefuls: DL Earnest Brown IV, WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, LB Paddy Fisher, LB Blake Gallagher, WR Riley Lees, DB Greg Newsome II, DB JR Pace, QB Peyton Ramsey, TE John Raine, OL Rashawn Slater, OL Gunnar Vogel.

NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales, who was on assignment in Evanston, Illinois, reports that Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy both attended the session, as did Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Raiders GM Mike Mayock and Vikings GM Rick Spielman.

This pro day included two of Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 overall prospects. How did each perform Tuesday on the turf of Wilson Field? Check out the quick rundowns below.

NOTE: Times listed below are unofficial.

Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 7


﻿﻿﻿﻿Checking in at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, Slater displayed the kind of well-rounded skill set that explains why scouts believe he could play any position on the offensive line. In addition to tossing up a robust 33 bench reps, he clocked impressive times of 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 7.48 in the three-cone drill. Slater's arm length, which has been a hot topic of conversation among evaluators, came in at 33 inches. That's below-average for NFL offensive tackles, which will lead to more talk about Slater potentially moving inside.


All in all, though, the Northwestern product did a fine job showcasing his athletic ability and strength, underscoring widespread sentiment that he'll be one of the first offensive linemen to come off the board in April.

Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 31


﻿﻿﻿﻿Newsome turned heads by blazing a 4.38 40-yard dash at 6-foot, 192 pounds. The first-team All-Big Ten corner also sprung 40 inches on the vertical leap. Boasting an enticing blend of size and athleticism, Newsome's stock continues to rise throughout the pre-draft process, with first-round chatter cropping up of late.


"He's probably going to end up going in the 20s when it's all said and done," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Tuesday. "He's a really good football player."

