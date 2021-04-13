Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Two trades shake up top 10

Published: Apr 13, 2021 at 09:20 AM
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

With the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off at the end of this month, here's my second projection of the first round. And this time around, I have two trades shaking up the top 10.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB

We've predicted Lawrence to go first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft for years, and Urban Meyer recently all but guaranteed it.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB

Wilson has the arm talent and mobility to fit Mike LaFleur's offensive scheme. His game film and pro day performance prove it.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB

Fields is a perfect quarterback for Kyle Shanahan's system. With blazing speed and a big-time arm -- which will be on display Wednesday in a second pro day workout -- Fields is a guy who'll move the pocket and make this offense much more explosive than it is with Jimmy G.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE

Matt Ryan is still playing at an above-average level, so why not give him another weapon to help the Falcons maximize the franchise QB's final few years? Pitts then becomes the building block for the future.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT

Don't overthink this pick, Bengals. You need to protect your franchise quarterback and you do that by taking the best left tackle in the draft.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR

The Dolphins must put weapons around Tua Tagovailoa, so it only makes sense to give him the best wide receiver prospect in this class.

Pick
7
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(via Lions)
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB

The Nick Saban-Bill Belichick relationship comes into play here, with the Patriots trading up to nab their quarterback of the future. Jones gets the benefit of learning behind a former league MVP for a year, then gives Josh McDaniels another pocket passer to build around.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT

The Panthers do the smart thing and draft a blind-side tackle for new quarterback Sam Darnold.

Pick
9
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
(via Broncos)
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB

Lance reminds me a lot of Cam Newton in terms of size and ability. And who was the guy who drafted Cam? Oh, that's right: It was Ron Rivera. Lance learns behind a grizzled vet, Ryan Fitzpatrick, then takes the reins.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB

This is an easy pick for the Cowboys, as they nab the draft's top cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs. This CB duo could very well be the best in the league in a Cover 3 scheme.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR

Waddle gives the Giants a speedy field-stretcher who will open things up for Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram. The Alabama prospect adds return ability, as well as the juice to take a slant to the house, something Big Blue's been missing since OBJ.

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR

The Heisman winner gives the Eagles a strong route-runner to build around and a familiar target for Jalen Hurts.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB

After letting Casey Hayward walk in free agency, the Chargers get a player who can cover the elite receivers in the AFC West.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge

Mike Zimmer loves to draft Bruins (SEE: Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks). Next in line is Phillips, who finished his college career at Miami, but spent his first two seasons at UCLA. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder gives the Vikings' front an athletic pass rusher to help pressure NFC North QBs.

Pick
15
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Patriots)
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB

The Lions trade back and still get the guy they want. Parsons is a sideline-to-sideline 'backer who can cover and hit. Just what his kneecap-biting head coach desires.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB

Farley slides a bit because of injury concerns, but the Cardinals don't allow him to go any further after the departure of Patrick Peterson. Farley will fit in well here if he can stay healthy.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB

The Raiders have been trying to build their linebacking corps for ... I don't know how long. Too long! Owusu-Koramoah is an athletic hybrid who can cover tight ends and blitz the quarterback. 

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB

Much like the Dolphins' pick at No. 6, this is all about Tua. Harris is a versatile bell cow who can do everything Christian McCaffrey can, but in a 6-foot-1, 232-pound frame.

Pick
19
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(via Washington)
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OT

The Broncos already have the weapons around Drew Lock. Now they draft Mayfield to give them two bookend tackles, having locked up Garett Bolles late last year.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB

Newsome is a tough, physical corner whose ability jumps off the charts after a strong performance at his pro day. A good addition for the Bears.

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT

The Colts find Anthony Castonzo's replacement. Carson Wentz can now take a deep breath.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge

The Titans need to generate some type of pressure after really struggling in that area last season. Though Rousseau is fairly raw as a pass rusher, I expect Mike Vrabel to quickly refine the rookie's craft. 

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB

In an effort to build around their brand new franchise quarterback, the Jets nab an explosive one-cut runner who's a perfect fit in their zone-run game. 

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge

As much as Pittsburgh needs help along the O-line and in the backfield, Mike Tomlin can't help but draft a pass rusher resembling the departed Bud Dupree. Ojulari is great at the point of contact and should be a Day 1 contributor.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland
Oregon · S

Having coached Holland at KT Prep, I know just how valuable he can be for the Jaguars' secondary as a versatile player. He can play safety, cornerback, nickel or weak-side linebacker, and has the goods to cover slot receivers and tight ends. He'll immediately boost any unit.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge

Paye is one of the more explosive pass rushers in the draft and a perfect complement to Myles Garrett on the opposite side of Cleveland's defensive front.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Terrace Marshall Jr.
Terrace Marshall Jr.
LSU · WR

The Ravens bring in another big, strong receiver for Lamar Jackson. A solid route runner, Marshall will be a reliable target across the middle and deep.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Asante Samuel Jr.
Asante Samuel Jr.
Florida State · CB

The Saints replace Janoris Jenkins with a young playmaker offering a high IQ and NFL pedigree. Expect Samuel to contribute from the jump.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Rondale Moore
Rondale Moore
Purdue · WR

When healthy, Moore was one of the most dominant players in college football. His lightning speed stretches the field and provides Aaron Rodgers with another exceptional receiver.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OG

This pick is about protecting the franchise quarterback and impacting the interior run game, which must improve if the Bills want to take the next step offensively.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jayson Oweh
Jayson Oweh
Penn State · Edge

The Chiefs didn't consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season. Placing Oweh alongside Frank Clark and Chris Jones will help.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S

When you bring back all 22 starters from a Super Bowl team, you have the luxury of taking the best player available. Moehrig adds secondary depth and could become a starter by midseason.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

