Maurice Jones-Drew 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Two trades shake up top 10

With the 2021 NFL Draft kicking off at the end of this month, here's my second projection of the first round. And this time around, I have two trades shaking up the top 10.
We've predicted Lawrence to go first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft for years, and Urban Meyer recently all but guaranteed it.
Wilson has the arm talent and mobility to fit Mike LaFleur's offensive scheme. His game film and pro day performance prove it.
Fields is a perfect quarterback for Kyle Shanahan's system. With blazing speed and a big-time arm -- which will be on display Wednesday in a second pro day workout -- Fields is a guy who'll move the pocket and make this offense much more explosive than it is with Jimmy G.
Matt Ryan is still playing at an above-average level, so why not give him another weapon to help the Falcons maximize the franchise QB's final few years? Pitts then becomes the building block for the future.
Don't overthink this pick, Bengals. You need to protect your franchise quarterback and you do that by taking the best left tackle in the draft.
The Dolphins must put weapons around Tua Tagovailoa, so it only makes sense to give him the best wide receiver prospect in this class.
The Nick Saban-Bill Belichick relationship comes into play here, with the Patriots trading up to nab their quarterback of the future. Jones gets the benefit of learning behind a former league MVP for a year, then gives Josh McDaniels another pocket passer to build around.
The Panthers do the smart thing and draft a blind-side tackle for new quarterback Sam Darnold.
Lance reminds me a lot of Cam Newton in terms of size and ability. And who was the guy who drafted Cam? Oh, that's right: It was Ron Rivera. Lance learns behind a grizzled vet, Ryan Fitzpatrick, then takes the reins.
This is an easy pick for the Cowboys, as they nab the draft's top cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs. This CB duo could very well be the best in the league in a Cover 3 scheme.
Waddle gives the Giants a speedy field-stretcher who will open things up for Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram. The Alabama prospect adds return ability, as well as the juice to take a slant to the house, something Big Blue's been missing since OBJ.
The Heisman winner gives the Eagles a strong route-runner to build around and a familiar target for Jalen Hurts.
After letting Casey Hayward walk in free agency, the Chargers get a player who can cover the elite receivers in the AFC West.
Mike Zimmer loves to draft Bruins (SEE: Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks). Next in line is Phillips, who finished his college career at Miami, but spent his first two seasons at UCLA. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder gives the Vikings' front an athletic pass rusher to help pressure NFC North QBs.
The Lions trade back and still get the guy they want. Parsons is a sideline-to-sideline 'backer who can cover and hit. Just what his kneecap-biting head coach desires.
Farley slides a bit because of injury concerns, but the Cardinals don't allow him to go any further after the departure of Patrick Peterson. Farley will fit in well here if he can stay healthy.
The Raiders have been trying to build their linebacking corps for ... I don't know how long. Too long! Owusu-Koramoah is an athletic hybrid who can cover tight ends and blitz the quarterback.
Much like the Dolphins' pick at No. 6, this is all about Tua. Harris is a versatile bell cow who can do everything Christian McCaffrey can, but in a 6-foot-1, 232-pound frame.
The Broncos already have the weapons around Drew Lock. Now they draft Mayfield to give them two bookend tackles, having locked up Garett Bolles late last year.
Newsome is a tough, physical corner whose ability jumps off the charts after a strong performance at his pro day. A good addition for the Bears.
The Colts find Anthony Castonzo's replacement. Carson Wentz can now take a deep breath.
The Titans need to generate some type of pressure after really struggling in that area last season. Though Rousseau is fairly raw as a pass rusher, I expect Mike Vrabel to quickly refine the rookie's craft.
In an effort to build around their brand new franchise quarterback, the Jets nab an explosive one-cut runner who's a perfect fit in their zone-run game.
As much as Pittsburgh needs help along the O-line and in the backfield, Mike Tomlin can't help but draft a pass rusher resembling the departed Bud Dupree. Ojulari is great at the point of contact and should be a Day 1 contributor.
Having coached Holland at KT Prep, I know just how valuable he can be for the Jaguars' secondary as a versatile player. He can play safety, cornerback, nickel or weak-side linebacker, and has the goods to cover slot receivers and tight ends. He'll immediately boost any unit.
Paye is one of the more explosive pass rushers in the draft and a perfect complement to Myles Garrett on the opposite side of Cleveland's defensive front.
The Ravens bring in another big, strong receiver for Lamar Jackson. A solid route runner, Marshall will be a reliable target across the middle and deep.
The Saints replace Janoris Jenkins with a young playmaker offering a high IQ and NFL pedigree. Expect Samuel to contribute from the jump.
When healthy, Moore was one of the most dominant players in college football. His lightning speed stretches the field and provides Aaron Rodgers with another exceptional receiver.
This pick is about protecting the franchise quarterback and impacting the interior run game, which must improve if the Bills want to take the next step offensively.
The Chiefs didn't consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks last season. Placing Oweh alongside Frank Clark and Chris Jones will help.
When you bring back all 22 starters from a Super Bowl team, you have the luxury of taking the best player available. Moehrig adds secondary depth and could become a starter by midseason.