Urban Meyer: Jaguars headed in 'direction' of picking Trevor Lawrence at No. 1

We're officially one month from the 2021 NFL Draft, and while it's not yet official, it sure is looking like we know who's going first overall.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was recently asked by NBC Sports' Peter King about his team's intentions at No. 1, and Meyer was about as direct as he could be without outright declaring Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was roughly 30 days from becoming a Jaguar.

"I'd have to say that's the direction we're going," Meyer told King. "I'll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I'm certainly not stepping out of line that that's certainly the direction we're headed."

There are countless dots to connect, and frankly, none of them are necessary. We don't need a cramped office with a wall covered in photographs, notes and lines pairing one subject with another. Lawrence is the top quarterback in this draft, possibly a generational talent, and the Jaguars need a franchise signal-caller.

A match made in heaven? It is for the Jaguars -- at least it is now.

Jacksonville is still a ways from contending, but answering the quarterback question is important. We have every reason to believe they'll do just that with the selection of Lawrence in April.