Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
Fields will throw for scouts for a second time on April 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Unlike the first go-around, the 49ers -- who were in Tuscaloosa watching Alabama's Mac Jones throw -- will be in attendance as head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are expected to attend, per Rapoport.
Fields wowed onlookers with his first pro day workout, running a 4.44 40-yard dash and excelling in his throwing drills, winning headlines for the day. It wasn't a surprise to anyone who has watched Fields during his time at Ohio State, where he shined as an excellent passer who was also fully capable of making plays with his feet.
Fields has fallen in the pre-draft process, but still carries significant value in a highly touted quarterback class. With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson expected to be off the board by the time the 49ers are on the clock at No. 3, Fields is among a trio of remaining passers whom San Francisco could consider. A closer look might go a long way toward helping the 49ers make a decision.