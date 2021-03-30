Alabama, Ohio State, Washington pro days: Mac Jones excites; Justin Fields puts on a show

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 32





The 49ers' decision makers were taking a close look at the Tide QB just days after the club moved up to the No. 3 pick of the draft in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. The aforementioned Shanahan confirmed that Jones is indeed among the prospects the team is considering with the third overall selection, per Rapoport.





Jones had several overthrows over the course of a 65-toss script in his second throwing session in as many weeks, but included a heavy helping of deep passes and play-action throws. He earned strong reviews from NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.





"I thought he was better at this pro day than the first one," said Jeremiah during Tuesday's Path to the Draft Pro Day Special. "... I thought he looked quicker, I thought he looked more crisp getting outside and even some of the stuff he did here within the pocket, I liked. Now, he overshot a couple balls, which was fine. If you're going to miss, miss long. But I thought, if you're going to stack it up and compare workout No. 1 versus workout No. 2, I saw more in this workout that got me excited than I did in the first one."





From all accounts, Jones accomplished exactly what he wanted to and has put himself in the conversation to go much higher than where the conventional wisdom had him placed prior to his two workouts.





"I just wanted to show that I'm not a statue and I can make plays. I'll be able to do that, hopefully, at the next level," he told Palmer after his throwing session. "Obviously, it's not going to be a clean pocket with five perfect blockers. I'm going to have to move a little bit, but you also don't want to ruin the structure of the play. I just wanted to show that on a few, even on my creative footwork and stuff, but at the end of the day, I'm a pocket passer. I'm just going to drop back and let it rip."