Alabama, Purdue pro days: Mac Jones shows out; Rondale Moore, Patrick Surtain help themselves

Ranking in Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: No. 34





Jones wasn't especially pleased with his throwing session at Alabama's pro day.

"I came out here and slung it around," said Jones during NFL Network’s Path to the Draft Pro Day Special. "Obviously, I wish I had a bunch of throws back, but it is what it is. I'll watch the tape and of course I'm going to be a little frustrated by the ones I missed.”

If you ask his private quarterback coach, the frustration had more to do with his competitive nature than his performance.

"I thought he did good. I've seen him throw better, but he doesn't want to miss one -- he's a competitive guy," said Joe Dickinson, a former Oklahoma assistant and Buffalo Bills quarterback consultant who has worked with Jones since age 11. "The question was, what kind of arm strength does he have? We answered some of those questions. The rest of it's been answered on film."

Jones' script included a heavy helping of deep balls, which he excelled at in his only season as an Alabama starter, while throwing to a five-man receiving corps that was missing Smith and Waddle on Tuesday. In physical testing, Jones jumped 32 inches in the vertical and was clocked at 4.85 seconds in the 40-yard dash, according to one of NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s scouting sources.

"I thought it was a solid workout," Jeremiah said. "... When you look (Trevor) Lawrence, (Trey) Lance and even Davis Mills at Stanford, I think they have a little more juice. A little bit more life on the football. Everything was smooth (for Jones). Everything was very comfortable and poised.”