Moore's daily routine at Purdue was a clockwork circuit between classes, football practice, team meetings and workouts, an unwavering pursuit of two commitments -- to graduate and be the best football player on the field every time he played. This fall, amid daily athletic training, he's taken on a course load of 27 credit hours -- essentially two semesters in one -- to graduate from Purdue in December in just two and a half years with honors.

He didn't leave room for parties.

"I don't partake in anything I have no business in, or that I reap no benefits from. That's how I approached college -- it's been all business," Moore said. "I set a clear path of what I wanted to do and surrounded myself with people who could help me obtain those goals. I just don't have time to be in the mix with those (other) sorts of activities."

Almost exactly a year before his phone call to Shephard, Moore placed a call to Gino Rowen that drove home the same point. Moore refers to Rowen, a close confidant and mentor, as his Uncle Gino even though Rowen is an older cousin. Rowen had taken Moore to the University of Texas for his official recruiting visit -- Moore was committed to playing for the UT at the time -- and a few Longhorns had taken recruits to a night club.

Moore drank water.

"He calls me and says, 'Can you come and get me? I just want to get out of here,' " Rowen said. "It's an official visit so they're just trying to introduce him to people and show him a good time, but that wasn't him. I called him an Uber, and he was out of there."

It was just another in a long series of mature choices that Moore considers to be business decisions.

He made one at 16 when he took an honest look at the slim scholarship odds for 5-foot-8 basketball players and gave up the sport as one of the top high school point guards in Indiana. In doing so, he left New Albany High's state championship team and his best friend, future Boston Celtics first-round pick Romeo Langford, to transfer to Trinity, a football powerhouse across the Ohio River.

He made another in choosing Purdue over Ohio State, Alabama and other top programs, scrutinizing them all in search of a coach who could offer the right combination of early playing time and a willingness to use his talent in every way possible.

"When recruiters said, 'Do you really want to spend four years in West Lafayette?' they really missed the point with the kid," Coverdale said. "He didn't care if it was a beach, a desert or an Orwellian wasteland. He was going to go where a position coach understood him, and where there was an early opportunity. It never mattered to him that West Lafayette wasn't Shangri-La."