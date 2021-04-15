General Manager Power Rankings: NFL draft edition!

Trent Baalke, Jaguars

Last seen losing a power struggle to Jim Harbaugh in San Francisco, Baalke's hire in Jacksonville was a surprise because he barely had a relationship with new coach Urban Meyer. It remains to be seen who is truly calling the shots.

Andrew Berry, Browns

Berry is somehow the sixth decision-maker to run the Browns since Jimmy Haslam bought the team in October of 2012. Berry's first draft pick, OT Jedrick Wills (10th overall in 2020), looks like a home run﻿, and late-round pass catchers Harrison Bryant and Donovan Peoples-Jones have already provided value.

Nick Caserio, Texans

Caserio knew when he took the Texans job that they didn't have a pick in the first two rounds of this year's draft. That's partly why the team went quantity over quality in signing free agents, building depth on an otherwise-thin roster.

Joe Douglas, Jets

Hired right after the 2019 draft, Douglas has spent almost two years trying to dig out of the poor process that led to his hiring. While it's early, taking tackle Mekhi Becton at No. 11 overall could be a defining first pick by Douglas to kick off the start of a new era.

Scott Fitterer, Panthers

Hired in January after spending 20 years in Seattle, Fitterer is expected to assist coach Matt Rhule like John Schneider helps Pete Carroll without losing sight of who's the boss. Will the Seahawks' penchant for taking draft picks off the beaten path travel to Carolina?

Terry Fontenot, Falcons

The longtime Saints front office staffer was brought to Atlanta after a generally successful 13-year run by Thomas Dimitroff. Choosing fourth overall in the 2021 draft, Fontenot has a chance to call his shot by taking a quarterback with his first-ever draft pick, much like Dimitroff did with Matt Ryan in 2008.

Brad Holmes, Lions

Holmes arrives in Detroit after 18 years with the Rams. Like Chris Grier in Miami, he'll be asked to execute a near-complete teardown rebuilding project that will require time. Grier has Brian Flores as his partner; Holmes has Dan Campbell.

George Paton, Broncos

It's pronounced Peyton like Manning, not Patton like general. The first-year general manager by way of Minnesota is running the draft room with John Elway now not being a day-to-day presence at the Broncos facility.

Ron Rivera/Marty Hurney/Martin Mayhew, Football Team