NFL GM Power Rankings: Brett Veach, John Lynch surge up list

1) Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

This ranking is more about Belichick's body of work finessing the margins rather than any recent draft hits. Guard Joe Thuney, retained via the franchise tag, is the only above-average starter Belichick has drafted in the last four years. (2018 first-rounder Isaiah Wynn has an incomplete grade thus far.) Tom Brady leaving didn't leave the Patriots flat-footed, although they have had young backups in place drafted higher than Jarrett Stidham, taken at No. 133 last year, for nearly all of the last decade. Still, this isn't a barren roster. New England's secondary and offensive line rival any in football. Running back remains deep, and the Pats' front-seven pieces play well together, even if the group lacks difference makers. That problem extends to the entire team. Beyond Stephon Gilmore, this is an organization that needs an influx of blue-chip players. Belichick has a history of finding them when he needs them most.