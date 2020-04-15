Falcons poised to move up in first round of 2020 draft

We're eight days from Draft Day, which to you, the reader, is either a popular 2014 Drake song, a national sporting holiday, or Marc Sessler's favorite movie.

After releasing new uniforms last week, the Falcons might get busy in the first round next week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Falcons appear poised to make some noise with a move up from the 16th pick.

Atlanta has spent plenty of time evaluating and talking to players who figure to be gone by No. 16, and when other teams are putting together their projections, they expect the Falcons to move, Rapoport added.

This wouldn't be the first time Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff made a splash in the draft. Back in 2011, Dimitroff sent a package of picks (Nos. 27, 59 and 124, plus 2012 first- and fourth-rounders) to Cleveland to move up to No. 6 and select Alabama receiver Julio Jones, who went on to earn five All-Pro selections and lead the NFL in receiving twice (2015, 2018). Seeing as the Falcons are at No. 16 this time around, such a move up wouldn't require as much draft capital, but it should be considered as a strong possibility.

The Falcons finished 7-9 for a second straight season after reaching the playoffs in 2016 and 2017. Dan Quinn saw his job saved by a late-season surge, and he could continue such momentum in 2020 with the assistance of a key player selected in the first round -- perhaps even inside the top 10.

Adjust those mocks accordingly.