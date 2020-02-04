AFC West rookie grades: Raiders clean up; Broncos stay on pace

With Super Bowl LIV in the books, the offseason is upon us. To get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine, free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft, Nick Shook and Gennaro Filice are taking a division-by-division look backward to evaluate each team's crop of 2019 rookies, weighing hits and misses -- then looking forward at areas for each squad to focus on in the coming months. Shook examines the AFC West below.

RANK B+ CHIEFS Round 2: (No. 56 overall) Mecole Hardman, WR, 16 games/5 starts; (63) Juan Thornhill, S, 16 games/16 starts.

Round 3: (84) Khalen Saunders, DT, 12 games/4 starts.

Round 6: (201) Rashad Fenton, CB, 12 games/0 starts; (214) Darwin Thompson, RB, 12 games/0 starts.

Round 7: (216) Nick Allegretti, G, 7 games/0 starts.





The Chiefs sent a first-round pick to Seattle for Frank Clark, then followed that up by nailing their two second-round picks in Hardman and Thornhill. The latter's success came as somewhat of a surprise; Thornhill created an excellent tandem with Tyrann Mathieu in the back end of Steve Spagnuolo's defense before tearing his ACL in Week 17. Saunders was able to make a rotational contribution, recording 22 tackles and one sack in his 12 games played. Fenton worked his way onto the field in both special teams and defensive roles, while Thompson received a handful of carries and contributed on special teams. Nearly all of Allegretti's 49 snaps played came on special teams. When counting the first-round pick traded for Clark, who finished with 13 sacks, including five in the playoffs (one of which helped secure the win in Super Bowl LIV), the Chiefs did very well at the top of this draft.



Combine/free agency focus: Sammy Watkins caught four touchdown passes, including the game-sealing score in the AFC Championship Game in 2019, and chipped in five catches for 98 yards in the Super Bowl, but he only has one more year left on his deal. With Hardman and Tyreek Hill also in their corps, the Chiefs might be a year away from finding a replacement, but this class is loaded at the position and could offer Kansas City a chance to fill a potential future need. Or, with Mitchell Schwartz headed toward a contract year in 2021, the Chiefs could draw from another position that's deep in this class: tackle. Late-season addition Terrell Suggs helped reinforce Kansas City at edge rusher, but the team could use some youth there as well.

