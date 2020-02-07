AFC South rookie grades: Jaguars, Titans hit multiple home runs

» Round 1: (No. 19 overall) Jeffery Simmons, DT, 9 games/7 starts.

» Round 2: (51) A.J. Brown, WR, 16 games/11 starts.

» Round 3: (82) Nate Davis, OG, 13 games/12 starts.

» Round 4: (116) Amani Hooker, S, 16 games/0 starts.

» Round 5: (168) D'Andre Walker, OLB, 0 games/0 starts.

» Round 6: (188) David Long, LB, 14 games/0 starts.



Successful drafting, quite frankly, typically comes down to crushing your first few picks. Sure, found money on Day 3 is nice, but the core of most rosters is built through premium selections. And on that front, Titans GM Jon Robinson just knocked it out of the park. Viewed as one of the most talented players in this entire class at the outset of 2019, Simmons tore his ACL in February and consequently tumbled into the second half of the first round. The Titans pounced, despite not knowing what kind of production -- if any -- they'd get out of the disruptive DT. Amazingly, Simmons took the field in Week 7 and recorded a sack in his NFL debut. His production varied the rest of the way, but he showed plenty of game-wrecking potential. Then in Round 2, Tennessee might've landed the best pure playmaker in the entire draft. An absolute terror after the catch, Brown especially flourished once Ryan Tannehill took over under center, finishing with a 1,000-yard rookie campaign on just 52 catches, averaging a whopping 20.2 yards per reception with eight catches of 40-plus yards. This was no fluke. Fast, physical and a crisp route runner, Brown gives the Titans their first true WR1 since ... Derrick Mason? Lastly, Davis had a rough start to the season after missing a big chunk of training camp due to injury, but he showed promise down the stretch.



Combine/free agency focus: After occupying the AFC South cellar at 2-4 midway through October, the Titans forged a magical run to the conference title game behind the metamorphosis of Tannehill and sheer force of Derrick Henry. Good times! Here's the rub, though: Both players are now set to hit free agency at the absolute height of their value. It's hard to imagine the Titans letting either player walk, given how crucial a role each played in Tennessee's carefully curated identity this past season, but what's the best path forward? Franchise tag? Transition tag? Multi-year deal? Robinson has to figure this out, first and foremost. Two other notable free agents-to-be: right tackle Jack Conklin, who just enjoyed his best season since his All-Pro rookie campaign, and Logan Ryan, one of the league's better slot corners over the past few years. In terms of what the Titans could be looking to bring in, via free agency and/or the draft: edge pressure. Harold Landry made a nice Year 2 leap, but Cam Wake's a likely candidate for release, given that he has an out in his contract, ended the season on injured reserve and recently turned 38 years old.