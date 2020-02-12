NFC South rookie grades: Buccaneers, Saints ace their top picks

Round 1: (No. 16 overall) Brian Burns, DE, 16 games/5 starts.

Round 2: (37) Greg Little, T, 4 games/3 starts.

Round 3: (100) Will Grier, QB, 2 games/2 starts.

Round 4: (115) Christian Miller, LB, 7 games/0 starts.

Round 5: (154) Jordan Scarlett, RB, 9 games/0 starts.

Round 6: (212) Dennis Daley, T, 14 games/9 starts.

Round 7: (237) Terry Godwin, WR, 0 games/0 starts (signed to Jaguars' practice squad in September).

Notable rookie FA signings: Joey Slye, K, 16 games/0 starts.



Burns finished 80th in overall defensive grade among edge rushers per PFF, doing better in the pass rush (his forte) than in run defense, and he recorded 7.5 sacks in 16 games. Daley played most of the season, mostly out of necessity, finding more success in the run game than in the pass, per PFF grades. Little wasn't the stout tackle Carolina hoped he'd be as a rookie, earning sub-60 grades in both pass and run blocking before landing on injured reserve in mid-December. Grier was simply not good in his two games, posting a passer rating of 33.2. Miller played less than half the season, recording just three tackles in his little time spent on the field. Scarlett primarily played special teams, spending 113 of his 121 snaps there. Godwin ended up on Jacksonville's practice squad. Slye made just 78.1 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he also attempted and made more kicks from 50-plus yards out than anyone else (8 for 11) in 2019, with his conversion rate at that distance (72.7) standing as the second best in the NFL among those with more than four such tries.



Free agency/combine focus: First things first: What will the Panthers do with quarterback Cam Newton? Grier didn't show much in his limited playing time, and the Kyle Allen hype train ground to a halt after a hot start. Linebacker is also a need after the surprise retirement of Luke Kuechly. Cornerback could use a boost, with James Bradberry heading for the open market. Gerald McCoy provided temporary relief up front defensively, posting five sacks during his one-year deal, but both sides of the trenches could use a youth infusion. Fortunately for the Panthers, this class is loaded at offensive tackle if they prefer to keep Daryl Williams inside -- that is, if they end up keeping Williams, who is headed for free agency, at all.