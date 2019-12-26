Falcons CB Jordan Miller suspended four games

Rookie cornerback Jordan Miller of the Falcons has been suspended for the next regular-season games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announced in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Miller's suspension will be without pay and it begins immediately for Week 17 and will run through the first three games of the 2020 regular season.

Miller is a rookie fifth-round pick.

He's played in 10 games for Atlanta this season with no starts, having tallied four tackles and one fumble recovery. The majority of his snaps have come on special teams.