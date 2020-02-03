Falcons won't pursue contract talks with Vic Beasley

Vic Beasley's time in Atlanta has come to a close.

The Falcons announced Monday they will not pursue contract negotiations with the defensive end. Beasley is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 when the new league year begins.

"As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we'd like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization," general manager Thomas Dimitroff said per the Falcons' official site.

The decision shouldn't come as a surprise, though as the team is looking to upgrade its defense ahead of the 2020 season. Plus, the former 2015 first-round pick played the 2019 campaign on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

In addition to Beasley, Atlanta will need to make decisions on Adrian Clayborn and Jack Crawford, who are also set to become free agents this offseason.

The Falcons finished second-fewest in the league in sacks, despite Beasley's eight on the year and the defense's late-season resurgence.

Beasley started 60 games over his five seasons with the Falcons, totaling 37.5 sacks, 156 tackles and two touchdowns. In 2016, he led the NFL in sacks (15.5).

While Falcons believe Beasley's services are no longer needed, he will surely garner interest come free agency.