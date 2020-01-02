Top 25 NFL rookies of 2019: 49ers, Raiders dominate rankings

With the 2019 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies of 2019.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from DJ's rookie rankings entering the final quarter of the season.

RANK 1 Nick Bosa Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: Edge

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 2 overall)



Bosa didn't post the same game-wrecking numbers in the second half of the season as he did during the first half, but he was still a dominant force every single week.

RANK 2 Josh Jacobs Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: RB

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 24 overall)



Jacobs had the Raiders in playoff contention before suffering a late-season shoulder injury. He is already one of the top players at his position in the AFC.

RANK 3 A.J. Brown 8 Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 51 overall)



Brown gave the Titans their first 1,000-yard pass catcher since 2015 (Delanie Walker), emerging as a true No. 1 wideout for Tennessee.

RANK 4 Kyler Murray 2 Team: Arizona Cardinals

Position: QB

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 1 overall)



Murray showcased his outstanding arm strength, touch and playmaking skills during his rookie campaign, validating the Cardinals' decision to trade away Josh Rosen and make the former Heisman winner the team's franchise QB.

RANK 5 Josh Allen 2 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: Edge

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 7 overall)



Allen had a phenomenal Year 1 and he has the potential to eventually lead the league in sacks.

RANK 6 Maxx Crosby 1 Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: Edge

Drafted: Round 4 (No. 106 overall)



The Raiders had an excellent draft, with Crosby easily their best value pick. He uses his length to consistently generate pressure, and he racked up 10 sacks this fall.

RANK 7 Daniel Jones 11 Team: New York Giants

Position: QB

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 6 overall)



Jones showed the ability to make every throw and create plays with his legs. He needs to clean up his fumbling issue (11 lost), but overall, it was a very promising campaign.

RANK 8 Deebo Samuel 7 Team: San Francisco 49ers

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 36 overall)



Samuel played his best football down the stretch, and he was a key reason why the 49ers won the best division in the NFL.

RANK 9 Brian Burns 2 Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: Edge

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 16 overall)



The Panthers were desperate for pass-rush help and Burns delivered. He has an explosive first step and he knows how to finish.

RANK 10 Devin Bush 6 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: LB

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 10 overall)



Bush was a steadying force in the middle of the Steelers' defense and he should emerge as the NFL's premier off-the-ball linebacker in the near future.

RANK 11 Devin White 3 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: LB

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 5 overall)



White has elite speed and his playmaking skills jump off the screen when you study his game.

RANK 12 D.K. Metcalf 3 Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 64 overall)



Metcalf has been the perfect complement to Tyler Lockett in the Seahawks' offense. His size/speed combination is unique and he has improved as a red-zone target.

RANK 13 Terry McLaurin 3 Team: Washington Redskins

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 3 (No. 76 overall)



McLaurin is an excellent route runner -- and he takes the top off the defense in a hurry! He should be the focal point of the Redskins' passing attack for the foreseeable future.

RANK 14 Gardner Minshew 2 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: QB

Drafted: Round 6 (No. 178 overall)



Minshew had an up-and-down campaign, but there was undoubtedly more good than bad in his rookie season. He should have a legitimate opportunity to hold on to the starting position next fall.

RANK 15 Montez Sweat 1 Team: Washington Redskins

Position: Edge

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 26 overall)



Sweat is a blur off the edge and he improved his hands throughout the season. He will be a Pro Bowl player very soon.

RANK 16 Juan Thornhill 1 Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: S

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 63 overall)



Thornhill was one of the most consistent rookies this season. He is a very reliable tackler and he displayed outstanding range. Unfortunately, he won't be available for the Chiefs in the postseason after tearing his ACL in Week 17.

RANK 17 Miles Sanders NA Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: RB

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 53 overall)



Sanders brought some much-needed explosiveness to the Eagles' offense. He was a weapon in the passing game and provided some home runs as a runner, too.

RANK 18 Elgton Jenkins 1 Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: OG

Drafted: Round 2 (No. 44 overall)



Jenkins handled himself like a 10-year veteran this season. I was very impressed with his awareness and dependability, which is why I have him as my top-ranked rookie offensive lineman.

RANK 19 Ed Oliver 7 Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: DT

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 9 overall)



Oliver was a disruptive force all year for the Bills' stout defense. He demonstrated elite first-step quickness versus the run and pass.

RANK 20 Cole Holcomb NA Team: Washington Redskins

Position: LB

Drafted: Round 5 (No. 173 overall)



Holcomb was a tackling machine for Washington, consistently showing he has the ability to sift and sort through traffic to find ball carriers.

RANK 21 Marquise Brown 8 Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 25 overall)



The speedy Brown is a perfect match for Lamar Jackson. He made opponents pay when they sold out to slow down the Ravens' potent rushing attack, hauling in three touchdown grabs of 20-plus air yards on the year, per Next Gen Stats.

RANK 22 Garrett Bradbury 2 Team: Minnesota Vikings

Position: C

Drafted: Round 1 (No. 18 overall)



Bradbury does a lot of good things, and he reminds me of a young Jason Kelce. His lateral quickness is a solid fit in the Vikings' zone-run scheme.

RANK 23 Diontae Johnson NA Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 3 (No. 66 overall)



The Steelers know how to scout the WR position, with Johnson their latest find. He is quick at the top of routes and he can make people miss after the catch.

RANK 24 Devin Singletary 1 Team: Buffalo Bills

Position: RB

Drafted: Round 3 (No. 74 overall)



After splitting time with Frank Gore to start the season, Singletary earned a primary role in the Bills' backfield by year's end. He's a very elusive runner who can cause damage in the passing game, as well.

RANK 25 Darius Slayton NA Team: New York Giants

Position: WR

Drafted: Round 5 (No. 171 overall)



Slayton was known as a speed guy coming out of Auburn, but he's proven he's also a very adept route runner. He has outstanding chemistry with Daniel Jones, from whom he caught 41 passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.