Top 25 NFL rookies of 2019: 49ers, Raiders dominate rankings

With the 2019 NFL regular season in the books, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the entire campaign to rank the top 25 rookies of 2019.
NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from DJ's rookie rankings entering the final quarter of the season.
RANK
1
Nick Bosa
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: Edge
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 2 overall)
Bosa didn't post the same game-wrecking numbers in the second half of the season as he did during the first half, but he was still a dominant force every single week.
RANK
2
Josh Jacobs
Team: Oakland Raiders
Position: RB
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 24 overall)
Jacobs had the Raiders in playoff contention before suffering a late-season shoulder injury. He is already one of the top players at his position in the AFC.
RANK
3
A.J. Brown
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 2 (No. 51 overall)
Brown gave the Titans their first 1,000-yard pass catcher since 2015 (Delanie Walker), emerging as a true No. 1 wideout for Tennessee.
RANK
4
Kyler Murray
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Position: QB
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 1 overall)
Murray showcased his outstanding arm strength, touch and playmaking skills during his rookie campaign, validating the Cardinals' decision to trade away Josh Rosen and make the former Heisman winner the team's franchise QB.
RANK
5
Josh Allen
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: Edge
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 7 overall)
Allen had a phenomenal Year 1 and he has the potential to eventually lead the league in sacks.
RANK
6
Maxx Crosby
Team: Oakland Raiders
Position: Edge
Drafted: Round 4 (No. 106 overall)
The Raiders had an excellent draft, with Crosby easily their best value pick. He uses his length to consistently generate pressure, and he racked up 10 sacks this fall.
RANK
7
Daniel Jones
Team: New York Giants
Position: QB
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 6 overall)
Jones showed the ability to make every throw and create plays with his legs. He needs to clean up his fumbling issue (11 lost), but overall, it was a very promising campaign.
RANK
8
Deebo Samuel
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 2 (No. 36 overall)
Samuel played his best football down the stretch, and he was a key reason why the 49ers won the best division in the NFL.
RANK
9
Brian Burns
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: Edge
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 16 overall)
The Panthers were desperate for pass-rush help and Burns delivered. He has an explosive first step and he knows how to finish.
RANK
10
Devin Bush
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: LB
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 10 overall)
Bush was a steadying force in the middle of the Steelers' defense and he should emerge as the NFL's premier off-the-ball linebacker in the near future.
RANK
11
Devin White
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: LB
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 5 overall)
White has elite speed and his playmaking skills jump off the screen when you study his game.
RANK
12
D.K. Metcalf
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 2 (No. 64 overall)
Metcalf has been the perfect complement to Tyler Lockett in the Seahawks' offense. His size/speed combination is unique and he has improved as a red-zone target.
RANK
13
Terry McLaurin
Team: Washington Redskins
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 3 (No. 76 overall)
McLaurin is an excellent route runner -- and he takes the top off the defense in a hurry! He should be the focal point of the Redskins' passing attack for the foreseeable future.
RANK
14
Gardner Minshew
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: QB
Drafted: Round 6 (No. 178 overall)
Minshew had an up-and-down campaign, but there was undoubtedly more good than bad in his rookie season. He should have a legitimate opportunity to hold on to the starting position next fall.
RANK
15
Montez Sweat
Team: Washington Redskins
Position: Edge
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 26 overall)
Sweat is a blur off the edge and he improved his hands throughout the season. He will be a Pro Bowl player very soon.
RANK
16
Juan Thornhill
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: S
Drafted: Round 2 (No. 63 overall)
Thornhill was one of the most consistent rookies this season. He is a very reliable tackler and he displayed outstanding range. Unfortunately, he won't be available for the Chiefs in the postseason after tearing his ACL in Week 17.
RANK
17
Miles Sanders
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: RB
Drafted: Round 2 (No. 53 overall)
Sanders brought some much-needed explosiveness to the Eagles' offense. He was a weapon in the passing game and provided some home runs as a runner, too.
RANK
18
Elgton Jenkins
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: OG
Drafted: Round 2 (No. 44 overall)
Jenkins handled himself like a 10-year veteran this season. I was very impressed with his awareness and dependability, which is why I have him as my top-ranked rookie offensive lineman.
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: DT
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 9 overall)
Oliver was a disruptive force all year for the Bills' stout defense. He demonstrated elite first-step quickness versus the run and pass.
RANK
20
Cole Holcomb
Team: Washington Redskins
Position: LB
Drafted: Round 5 (No. 173 overall)
Holcomb was a tackling machine for Washington, consistently showing he has the ability to sift and sort through traffic to find ball carriers.
RANK
21
Marquise Brown
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 25 overall)
The speedy Brown is a perfect match for Lamar Jackson. He made opponents pay when they sold out to slow down the Ravens' potent rushing attack, hauling in three touchdown grabs of 20-plus air yards on the year, per Next Gen Stats.
RANK
22
Garrett Bradbury
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Position: C
Drafted: Round 1 (No. 18 overall)
Bradbury does a lot of good things, and he reminds me of a young Jason Kelce. His lateral quickness is a solid fit in the Vikings' zone-run scheme.
RANK
23
Diontae Johnson
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 3 (No. 66 overall)
The Steelers know how to scout the WR position, with Johnson their latest find. He is quick at the top of routes and he can make people miss after the catch.
RANK
24
Devin Singletary
Team: Buffalo Bills
Position: RB
Drafted: Round 3 (No. 74 overall)
After splitting time with Frank Gore to start the season, Singletary earned a primary role in the Bills' backfield by year's end. He's a very elusive runner who can cause damage in the passing game, as well.
RANK
25
Darius Slayton
Team: New York Giants
Position: WR
Drafted: Round 5 (No. 171 overall)
Slayton was known as a speed guy coming out of Auburn, but he's proven he's also a very adept route runner. He has outstanding chemistry with Daniel Jones, from whom he caught 41 passes for 561 yards and five touchdowns.
