2019 NFL free agency: Key trades, free-agent signings

Below is a rundown of the key NFL free-agent moves and trades made by each team during the 2019 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent pickups.
Arizona Cardinals
Marcus Gilbert, OT: Traded by the Steelers in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 207 overall), the Cardinals announced.
Jordan Hicks, LB: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $36 million that includes $20 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Brett Hundley, QB: Signing a one-year deal worth $2 million (with a max value of $3 million), according to Rapoport.
Terrell Suggs, DE/OLB: Expected to sign a deal (terms currently unreported), Rapoport reports.
J.R. Sweezy, OG: Expected to sign a two-year deal, according to Rapoport.
Atlanta Falcons
Jamon Brown, OG: Agreed to terms on a deal. Rapoport reports it is for three years and $18.75 million, and includes $12.75 million guaranteed.
James Carpenter, OG: Agreed to terms on deal that, Rapoport reports, is for four years and $21 million.
Grady Jarrett, DT: The team placed the franchise tag (worth around $15.2 million) on Jarrett.
Baltimore Ravens
Nick Boyle, TE: Re-signed on a three-year contract extension worth $18 million (with $10 million in guarantees), per Rapoport.
Mark Ingram, RB: Agreed in principle on a contract that, Rapoport reports, is for three years and $15 million.
Earl Thomas, S: Agreed in principle on a contract that, Rapoport reports, is for four years and $55 million, including $32 million guaranteed.
Buffalo Bills
Cole Beasley, WR: Agreed to terms on a four-year contract. It is for four years and $29 million, and includes $14.4 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
John Brown, WR: Agreed to terms on three-year contract. It is worth $27 million, Rapoport reports.
Frank Gore, RB: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal that, per Rapoport, is worth $2 million.
Kevin Johnson, CB: Signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
Tyler Kroft, TE: Agreed to terms on a three-year deal that, according to Rapoport, has a base value of $18.75 million (with incentives that could push it up to $21 million).
Mitch Morse, C: Agreed to terms on a four-year contract. It is worth $44.5 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Ty Nsekhe, OT: Agreed to terms on a two-year deal. It is worth $14.5 million and includes $7.7 million in guarantees, Garafolo reports.
Jordan Phillips, DT: Re-signed on a one-year contract extension worth $4.5 million, per Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers
Matt Paradis, C: Signing a three-year, $27 million contract, Rapoport reports.
Daryl Williams, OT: Re-signing on a one-year deal worth $7 million, Rapoport reports.
Chicago Bears
Mike Davis, RB: Signing a two-year deal worth $6 million with a max value of $7 million, according to Rapoport.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR: Signing a two-year, $10 million deal with $5 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported.
Buster Skrine, CB: Signing a three-year deal worth $16 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Cincinnati Bengals
Preston Brown, LB: Re-signed with the Bengals on a three-year deal that, per Pelissero, is worth up to $21 million.
Bobby Hart, OT: Re-signed on a three-year deal. Pelissero reports it is worth $16.15 million (with a max value of $21.15 million with incentives and escalators).
Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr., WR and Olivier Vernon, DE: Traded by the Giants in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, guard Kevin Zeitler and two 2019 draft picks (Round 1, No. 17 overall; Round 3, No. 95).
Sheldon Richardson, DT: Signing a three-year deal worth $36 million, according to Rapoport.
Greg Robinson, OT: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, including play-time incentives, per Rapoport.
Dallas Cowboys
Cameron Fleming, OT: Re-signing on a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to Garafolo.
DeMarcus Lawrence, DE: The team placed the franchise tag (worth more than $20 million) on Lawrence.
Jason Witten, TE: Came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal that carries a base value of $3.5 million, but could be worth up to $5 million with incentives, Witten announced via the team website.
Denver Broncos
Joe Flacco, QB: Traded by the Ravens in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 113 overall).
Kareem Jackson, DB: Agreed to terms on a three-year deal that, Rapoport reports, is worth $33 million ($23 million fully guaranteed).
Ja'Wuan James, OT: Signing a four-year contract worth $51 million with $32 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.
Detroit Lions
Danny Amendola, WR: Signed a one-year deal that includes a $4.5 million guaranteed base salary, with incentives that can bring the contract to $5.75 million, according to Rapoport.
Justin Coleman, CB: Signing a four-year deal worth $36 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Trey Flowers, DL: Signing a five-year deal worth more than $16 million per season, per Rapoport.
Jesse James, TE: Signing a four-year, $25 million contract that includes $11 million fully guaranteed, Garafolo and Rapoport report.
Green Bay Packers
Adrian Amos, S: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $37 million that pays him $21 million in the first two years, per Rapoport.
Preston Smith, Edge: Expected to sign a four-year, $52 million contract that will pay him $27.5 million over the first two years, Rapoport reports.
Za'Darius Smith, Edge: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $66 million that will play him $34.5 million in the first two years, Rapoport reports.
Billy Turner, OL: Expected to sign a four-year contract with a max value of $29.5 million, Rapoport reports.
Houston Texans
Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB: The team placed the franchise tag on Clowney. The LB tag is worth $15.4 million, while the DE tag sits at $17.1 million -- it's unclear which one Clowney will receive.
Tashaun Gipson, S: Gipson has signed with the Texans, the team announced.
Bradley Roby, CB: Signing a one-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.
Indianapolis Colts
Pierre Desir, CB: Re-signing on a three-year deal worth $25 million that includes $12 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and Garafolo.
Devin Funchess, WR: Signing a one-year deal with a max value of $13 million, according to Pelissero.
Margus Hunt, DL: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million with incentives, per Rapoport.
Jacksonville Jaguars
A.J. Cann, OG: Re-signing on a three-year deal worth just over $15 million, per Rapoport.
Nick Foles, QB: Agreed to terms on a four-year, $88 million deal (with a max value of $102 million), according to Rapoport and Garafolo.
Kansas City Chiefs
Carlos Hyde, RB: Signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million, per Rapoport.
Tyrann Mathieu, S: Expected to sign a three-year deal worth $42 million, per Rapoport.
Damien Wilson, LB: Wilson has agreed to terms on a deal, according to Rapoport.
Los Angeles Chargers
Thomas Davis, LB: Agreed to terms a on a two-year deal. Pelissero reports it is a $10.5 million contract that includes $5.25 million guaranteed.
Brandon Mebane, DT: Re-signing after agreeing to terms on a two-year deal, the team announced.
Denzel Perryman, LB: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth $12 million, a source told Rapoport.
Tyrod Taylor, QB: Agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced.
Los Angeles Rams
Dante Fowler Jr., LB: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $14 million ($12 million guaranteed), per Rapoport and Pelissero.
Eric Weddle, S: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, Rapoport reports.
Miami Dolphins
Dwayne Allen, TE: Signed a two-year deal worth $7 million, Rapoport reports.
Eric Rowe, CB: Signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, Rapoport reports.
Minnesota Vikings
Anthony Barr, LB: After initially deciding to join the Jets on Monday, Barr changed his mind Tuesday and has agreed to terms on a five-year, $67.5 million contract that could be worth up to $77.5 million and includes $33 million guaranteed, Garafolo and Rapoport report.
Shamar Stephen, DT: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $12.45 million contract that includes $5 million in the first year, Pelissero reports.
New England Patriots
Michael Bennett, DE: Traded by the Eagles, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per Rapoport.
Jason McCourty, CB: Re-signing on a two-year deal, according to Garafolo.
New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz, K: Re-signing on a five-year deal, according to Rapoport.
Latavius Murray, RB: Agreed to terms on a four-year contract that, Pelissero reports, is worth $14.4 million.
New York Giants
Antoine Bethea, S: Signing a two-year contract, NFL Network's Reggie Wayne reports.Jabrill Peppers, S and Kevin Zeitler, OG: Traded by the Browns, along with two 2019 draft picks (Round 1, No. 17 overall; Round 3, No. 95 overall) in exchange for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon.
New York Jets
Henry Anderson, DL: Re-signing on a three-year, $25.2 million contract, per Rapoport.
Le'Veon Bell, RB: Signing a four-year contract worth $52.5 million, Rapoport reports.
Josh Bellamy, WR: Signing a two-year, $7 million contract that includes $2.75 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.
Jamison Crowder, WR: Signing a three-year deal worth $28.5 million (with $17 million fully guaranteed at signing), per Rapoport and Garafolo.
C.J. Mosley, LB: Expected to sign a five-year, $85 million deal with $51 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.
Kelechi Osemele, OG: Traded by the Raiders, along with a 2019 sixth-round pick, in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.
Oakland Raiders
Antonio Brown, WR: Traded by the Steelers in exchange for two 2019 draft picks (Round 3, No. 66 overall; Round 5, No. 141). Per Rapoport, Brown will sign a new contract with the Raiders for three years and $50.125 million, with $30.125 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $54.125 million.
Trent Brown, OT: Signing a four-year, $66 million contract (with $36.75 million fully guaranteed), per Rapoport.
Lamarcus Joyner, S: Signing a four-year, $42 million contract that includes $16.7 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport and Garafolo.
Tyrell Williams, WR: Expected to sign a deal, Rapoport reports. Per Pelissero, the contract is for four years and $44 million, with $22 million in guarantees and a maximum value of $47 million with incentives.
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Graham, DE: Re-signed on a three-year contract extension worth $40 million, per Rapoport.
DeSean Jackson, WR: Traded by the Buccaneers, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 208 overall).
Malik Jackson, DT: Agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to Rapoport.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ramon Foster, OG: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth $8.25 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Steven Nelson, CB: Nelson agreed to terms on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, Rapoport reported.
San Francisco 49ers
Kwon Alexander, LB: Expected to sign a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to Rapoport.
Tevin Coleman, RB: Agreed to terms on a two-year deal with a maximum value of $10 million, Rapoport reports.
Dee Ford, OLB: Traded by the Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, per Rapoport. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Ford, who had the franchise tag placed on him by Kansas City, will sign a new contract with San Francisco for five years and $87.5 million.
Robbie Gould, K: The team placed the franchise tag on Gould.
Mike Person, OG: Re-signed on a three-year deal, the team announced.
Seattle Seahawks
Frank Clark, DE: The team placed the franchise tag (worth $17.1 million) on Clark.
Mychal Kendricks, LB: Re-signing with Seattle, per Pelissero.
Jason Myers, K: Signing with Seattle, according to Rapoport.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deone Bucannon, OLB: Signing a one-year prove-it deal to re-team with Bruce Arians, Rapoport reports.
Breshad Perriman, WR: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the Buccaneers announced.
Donovan Smith, OT: Re-signed on a three-year deal worth $41.25 million (with $27 million in guarantees), according to Garafolo.
Tennessee Titans
Adam Humphries, WR: Signing a four-year deal worth $36 million, per Garafolo and Pelissero.
Kevin Pamphile, OT: Re-signing with the Titans on a one-year deal, per Pelissero.
Rodger Saffold, OG: Signing a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $22.5 million in guarantees, Rapoport reports.
Kenny Vaccaro, S: Re-signing on a four-year deal worth $26 million (with $11.5 million in guarantees), Rapoport reports.
Cameron Wake, edge: Signing a three-year deal worth $23 million (with $10 million guaranteed), Pelissero reports.
Washington Redskins
Landon Collins, S: Signing a six-year deal worth $84 million (with $45 million in guarantees), per Rapoport.
Case Keenum, QB: Traded by the Broncos, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick.
Adrian Peterson, RB: Re-signing on a two-year, $8 million deal, Rapoport and Garafolo report.