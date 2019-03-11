2019 NFL free agency: Key trades, free-agent signings

Below is a rundown of the key NFL free-agent moves and trades made by each team during the 2019 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent pickups.

Arizona Cardinals

Marcus Gilbert, OT: Traded by the Steelers in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 207 overall), the Cardinals announced.

Jordan Hicks, LB: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $36 million that includes $20 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Brett Hundley, QB: Signing a one-year deal worth $2 million (with a max value of $3 million), according to Rapoport.

Terrell Suggs, DE/OLB: Expected to sign a deal (terms currently unreported), Rapoport reports.

J.R. Sweezy, OG: Expected to sign a two-year deal, according to Rapoport.

Atlanta Falcons

Jamon Brown, OG: Agreed to terms on a deal. Rapoport reports it is for three years and $18.75 million, and includes $12.75 million guaranteed.

James Carpenter, OG: Agreed to terms on deal that, Rapoport reports, is for four years and $21 million.

Grady Jarrett, DT: The team placed the franchise tag (worth around $15.2 million) on Jarrett.

Baltimore Ravens

Nick Boyle, TE: Re-signed on a three-year contract extension worth $18 million (with $10 million in guarantees), per Rapoport.

Mark Ingram, RB: Agreed in principle on a contract that, Rapoport reports, is for three years and $15 million.

Earl Thomas, S: Agreed in principle on a contract that, Rapoport reports, is for four years and $55 million, including $32 million guaranteed.

Buffalo Bills

Cole Beasley, WR: Agreed to terms on a four-year contract. It is for four years and $29 million, and includes $14.4 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

John Brown, WR: Agreed to terms on three-year contract. It is worth $27 million, Rapoport reports.

Frank Gore, RB: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal that, per Rapoport, is worth $2 million.

Kevin Johnson, CB: Signed a one-year deal, the team announced.

Tyler Kroft, TE: Agreed to terms on a three-year deal that, according to Rapoport, has a base value of $18.75 million (with incentives that could push it up to $21 million).

Mitch Morse, C: Agreed to terms on a four-year contract. It is worth $44.5 million, with $26.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Ty Nsekhe, OT: Agreed to terms on a two-year deal. It is worth $14.5 million and includes $7.7 million in guarantees, Garafolo reports.

Jordan Phillips, DT: Re-signed on a one-year contract extension worth $4.5 million, per Rapoport.

Carolina Panthers

Matt Paradis, C: Signing a three-year, $27 million contract, Rapoport reports.

Daryl Williams, OT: Re-signing on a one-year deal worth $7 million, Rapoport reports.

Chicago Bears

Mike Davis, RB: Signing a two-year deal worth $6 million with a max value of $7 million, according to Rapoport.

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR: Signing a two-year, $10 million deal with $5 million guaranteed, Pelissero reported.

Buster Skrine, CB: Signing a three-year deal worth $16 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Cincinnati Bengals

Preston Brown, LB: Re-signed with the Bengals on a three-year deal that, per Pelissero, is worth up to $21 million.

Bobby Hart, OT: Re-signed on a three-year deal. Pelissero reports it is worth $16.15 million (with a max value of $21.15 million with incentives and escalators).

Cleveland Browns

Odell Beckham Jr., WR and Olivier Vernon, DE: Traded by the Giants in exchange for safety Jabrill Peppers, guard Kevin Zeitler and two 2019 draft picks (Round 1, No. 17 overall; Round 3, No. 95).

Sheldon Richardson, DT: Signing a three-year deal worth $36 million, according to Rapoport.

Greg Robinson, OT: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, including play-time incentives, per Rapoport.

Dallas Cowboys

Cameron Fleming, OT: Re-signing on a two-year deal worth up to $8.5 million, according to Garafolo.

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE: The team placed the franchise tag (worth more than $20 million) on Lawrence.

Jason Witten, TE: Came out of retirement to sign a one-year deal that carries a base value of $3.5 million, but could be worth up to $5 million with incentives, Witten announced via the team website.

Denver Broncos

Joe Flacco, QB: Traded by the Ravens in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 113 overall).

Kareem Jackson, DB: Agreed to terms on a three-year deal that, Rapoport reports, is worth $33 million ($23 million fully guaranteed).

Ja'Wuan James, OT: Signing a four-year contract worth $51 million with $32 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports.

Detroit Lions

Danny Amendola, WR: Signed a one-year deal that includes a $4.5 million guaranteed base salary, with incentives that can bring the contract to $5.75 million, according to Rapoport.

Justin Coleman, CB: Signing a four-year deal worth $36 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Trey Flowers, DL: Signing a five-year deal worth more than $16 million per season, per Rapoport.

Jesse James, TE: Signing a four-year, $25 million contract that includes $11 million fully guaranteed, Garafolo and Rapoport report.

Green Bay Packers

Adrian Amos, S: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $37 million that pays him $21 million in the first two years, per Rapoport.

Preston Smith, Edge: Expected to sign a four-year, $52 million contract that will pay him $27.5 million over the first two years, Rapoport reports.

Za'Darius Smith, Edge: Expected to sign a four-year contract worth $66 million that will play him $34.5 million in the first two years, Rapoport reports.

Billy Turner, OL: Expected to sign a four-year contract with a max value of $29.5 million, Rapoport reports.

Houston Texans

Jadeveon Clowney, DE/OLB: The team placed the franchise tag on Clowney. The LB tag is worth $15.4 million, while the DE tag sits at $17.1 million -- it's unclear which one Clowney will receive.

Tashaun Gipson, S: Gipson has signed with the Texans, the team announced.

Bradley Roby, CB: Signing a one-year, $10 million contract, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Indianapolis Colts

Pierre Desir, CB: Re-signing on a three-year deal worth $25 million that includes $12 million guaranteed, per Rapoport and Garafolo.

Devin Funchess, WR: Signing a one-year deal with a max value of $13 million, according to Pelissero.

Margus Hunt, DL: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million with incentives, per Rapoport.

Jacksonville Jaguars

A.J. Cann, OG: Re-signing on a three-year deal worth just over $15 million, per Rapoport.

Nick Foles, QB: Agreed to terms on a four-year, $88 million deal (with a max value of $102 million), according to Rapoport and Garafolo.

Kansas City Chiefs

Carlos Hyde, RB: Signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million, per Rapoport.

Tyrann Mathieu, S: Expected to sign a three-year deal worth $42 million, per Rapoport.

Damien Wilson, LB: Wilson has agreed to terms on a deal, according to Rapoport.

Los Angeles Chargers

Thomas Davis, LB: Agreed to terms a on a two-year deal. Pelissero reports it is a $10.5 million contract that includes $5.25 million guaranteed.

Brandon Mebane, DT: Re-signing after agreeing to terms on a two-year deal, the team announced.

Denzel Perryman, LB: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth $12 million, a source told Rapoport.

Tyrod Taylor, QB: Agreed to terms on a two-year contract, the team announced.

Los Angeles Rams

Dante Fowler Jr., LB: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $14 million ($12 million guaranteed), per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Eric Weddle, S: Signed a two-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, Rapoport reports.

Miami Dolphins

Dwayne Allen, TE: Signed a two-year deal worth $7 million, Rapoport reports.

Eric Rowe, CB: Signing a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million, Rapoport reports.

Minnesota Vikings

Anthony Barr, LB: After initially deciding to join the Jets on Monday, Barr changed his mind Tuesday and has agreed to terms on a five-year, $67.5 million contract that could be worth up to $77.5 million and includes $33 million guaranteed, Garafolo and Rapoport report.

Shamar Stephen, DT: Agreed to terms on a three-year, $12.45 million contract that includes $5 million in the first year, Pelissero reports.

New England Patriots

Michael Bennett, DE: Traded by the Eagles, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick, per Rapoport.

Jason McCourty, CB: Re-signing on a two-year deal, according to Garafolo.

New Orleans Saints

Wil Lutz, K: Re-signing on a five-year deal, according to Rapoport.

Latavius Murray, RB: Agreed to terms on a four-year contract that, Pelissero reports, is worth $14.4 million.

New York Giants

Antoine Bethea, S: Signing a two-year contract, NFL Network's Reggie Wayne reports.

andTraded by the Browns , along with two 2019 draft picks (Round 1, No. 17 overall; Round 3, No. 95 overall) in exchange for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive end Olivier Vernon

New York Jets

Henry Anderson, DL: Re-signing on a three-year, $25.2 million contract, per Rapoport.

Le'Veon Bell, RB: Signing a four-year contract worth $52.5 million, Rapoport reports.

Josh Bellamy, WR: Signing a two-year, $7 million contract that includes $2.75 million guaranteed at signing, Rapoport reports.

Jamison Crowder, WR: Signing a three-year deal worth $28.5 million (with $17 million fully guaranteed at signing), per Rapoport and Garafolo.

C.J. Mosley, LB: Expected to sign a five-year, $85 million deal with $51 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Kelechi Osemele, OG: Traded by the Raiders, along with a 2019 sixth-round pick, in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown, WR: Traded by the Steelers in exchange for two 2019 draft picks (Round 3, No. 66 overall; Round 5, No. 141). Per Rapoport, Brown will sign a new contract with the Raiders for three years and $50.125 million, with $30.125 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $54.125 million.

Trent Brown, OT: Signing a four-year, $66 million contract (with $36.75 million fully guaranteed), per Rapoport.

Lamarcus Joyner, S: Signing a four-year, $42 million contract that includes $16.7 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport and Garafolo.

Tyrell Williams, WR: Expected to sign a deal, Rapoport reports. Per Pelissero, the contract is for four years and $44 million, with $22 million in guarantees and a maximum value of $47 million with incentives.

Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Graham, DE: Re-signed on a three-year contract extension worth $40 million, per Rapoport.

DeSean Jackson, WR: Traded by the Buccaneers, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 208 overall).

Malik Jackson, DT: Agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million, according to Rapoport.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ramon Foster, OG: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth $8.25 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Steven Nelson, CB: Nelson agreed to terms on a three-year, $25.5 million deal, Rapoport reported.

San Francisco 49ers

Kwon Alexander, LB: Expected to sign a four-year deal worth $54 million, according to Rapoport.

Tevin Coleman, RB: Agreed to terms on a two-year deal with a maximum value of $10 million, Rapoport reports.

Dee Ford, OLB: Traded by the Chiefs in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, per Rapoport. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Ford, who had the franchise tag placed on him by Kansas City, will sign a new contract with San Francisco for five years and $87.5 million.

Robbie Gould, K: The team placed the franchise tag on Gould.

Mike Person, OG: Re-signed on a three-year deal, the team announced.

Seattle Seahawks

Frank Clark, DE: The team placed the franchise tag (worth $17.1 million) on Clark.

Mychal Kendricks, LB: Re-signing with Seattle, per Pelissero.

Jason Myers, K: Signing with Seattle, according to Rapoport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deone Bucannon, OLB: Signing a one-year prove-it deal to re-team with Bruce Arians, Rapoport reports.

Breshad Perriman, WR: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the Buccaneers announced.

Donovan Smith, OT: Re-signed on a three-year deal worth $41.25 million (with $27 million in guarantees), according to Garafolo.

Tennessee Titans

Adam Humphries, WR: Signing a four-year deal worth $36 million, per Garafolo and Pelissero.

Kevin Pamphile, OT: Re-signing with the Titans on a one-year deal, per Pelissero.

Rodger Saffold, OG: Signing a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $22.5 million in guarantees, Rapoport reports.

Kenny Vaccaro, S: Re-signing on a four-year deal worth $26 million (with $11.5 million in guarantees), Rapoport reports.

Cameron Wake, edge: Signing a three-year deal worth $23 million (with $10 million guaranteed), Pelissero reports.

Washington Redskins

Landon Collins, S: Signing a six-year deal worth $84 million (with $45 million in guarantees), per Rapoport.

Case Keenum, QB: Traded by the Broncos, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Adrian Peterson, RB: Re-signing on a two-year, $8 million deal, Rapoport and Garafolo report.