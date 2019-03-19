Former Packer Clay Matthews headed to Rams

Clay Matthews' days in Green Bay have concluded.

The longtime Packers pass rusher is headed to play for the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation on Tuesday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the deal is for two years with a max of $16.75 million.

While Matthews has delighted fans at Lambeau Field for a decade, signing with Los Angeles will be a homecoming for the six-time Pro Bowler. Matthews played at Agoura High before playing at USC. The Packers drafted Matthews 26th overall in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Matthews became a staple on the edge for the Packers, reaching double-digit sacks in four of his first six seasons with the Pack.

Now 32, Matthews is still a weapon in the rush, but has slowed as evidenced by his 3.5 sacks in 16 starts in 2018. But he'll get a fresh start in a familiar place with a chance to help the reigning NFC champions get back to the Super Bowl.