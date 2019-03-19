Cowboys signing ex-Packers receiver Randall Cobb

One day after visiting Dallas, Randall Cobb has decided to stay there for good.

The Cowboys have agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Cobb will likely replace the dearly departed Cole Beasley as Dallas' slot receiver and play alongside receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup and tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin.

Cobb spent his first eight seasons with the Packers after being selected in the second round of the 2011 draft. Morphing into one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets, Cobb spent his prime as a mismatch in the slot, with a career-high 1,287 yards and 12 TDs in 2014. Green Bay let his contract expire after the 2018 season.

The 28-year-old is a productive target when he's not sidelined. Cobb struggled with hamstring and concussion issues last season, forcing him to miss seven games.

Cobb was the 66th-best free agent of 2019 and the top free-agent receiver left, according to NFL.com.

At $5 million, Cobb ended up as a cheaper option than Beasley, who earned a four-year, $29 million deal from the Buffalo Bills. Whether or not the Packers veteran can stay as healthy as Beasley (one missed game in five seasons) and mimic the connection Beasley had with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will speak to the true value of his acquisition.