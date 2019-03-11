Frank Gore heading to Bills on 1-year, $2M deal

In a career that will likely conclude in Canton, Frank Gore is headed to his fourth franchise.

The veteran running back will sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources, Monday afternoon.

Following a season in Miami with the Dolphins in which he rushed for 722 yards across 14 games, averaging 4.6 yards a carry, Gore will run with the Bills and remain in the AFC East.

The highlight of his brief Dolphins stay was his ascension to the No. 4 spot on the NFL's all-time rushing list, where he sits with 14,478 yards. If nothing else, Buffalo fans can look forward to another historic moment as Gore looks to surpass all-time great Barry Sanders for third place. Sanders sits at 15,269 yards.

Gore, a 35-year-old five-time Pro Bowler, began his career with a storied run in San Francisco and will join a backfield with LeSean McCoy, who enters the final season of his Buffalo contract.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen actually led the Bills' running game with 631 yards in 2018, while an injury-plagued McCoy limped to 514.

With something left in a Hall of Fame tank, Gore will add a veteran presence to a rebuilding franchise and a struggling running game.