Dwayne Allen joins Dolphins on two-year, $7M deal

Dwayne Allen is reuniting with Brian Flores in South Florida.

The Miami Dolphins signed the former New England Patriots tight end to a two-year, $7 million deal, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The team later confirmed the signing.

Allen was released by the Patriots on Monday after spending two seasons with the club. Before joining Miami, the tight end had received interest from the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

Primarily used as a blocking tight end in New England while Rob Gronkowski played both roles, Allen left the Pats with just 13 receptions with 113 yards and a touchdown.

Allen was more of a receiving threat with the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he spent the first five seasons of his career. With Indy, Allen logged 126 receptions for 1,451 yards and 19 TDs.

In Miami, Allen will pair with second-year tight end Mike Gesicki and figures to play a similar role to the one he enjoyed in New England. For the rebuilding Dolphins under a first-year head coach in Flores, Allen should also provide a steady veteran presence.

Here are the other transactions worth monitoring from Saturday:

1. Chris Banjo is staying in New Orleans. The safety and special teamer agreed to terms with the Saints on a three-year extension worth up to $9 million, a source told Rapoport. Banjo was an impending unrestricted free agent.

Since joining the Saints in Nov. 2016, Banjo hasn't missed a game, recording 14 total tackles, four passes defensed and three picks in two-plus seasons in the Bayou.