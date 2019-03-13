Jason Myers joining Seahawks after Pro Bowl year

Jason Myers is cashing in on his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign.

The kicker is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks after one productive season with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Myers spent the 2018 offseason in Seattle but was released by the team three weeks before the season began. The kicker was scooped up by the Jets and soon enjoyed an historic season.

Myers connected on 33 of 36 field-goal attempts, including an NFL-record five field goals of 55 yards or more, in 2018. That production earned him his first Pro Bowl nod, as one of two Jets special teamers to travel to the all-star game in Orlando; return man Andre Roberts also made the trip.

The 27-year-old booter will replace aging veteran Sebastian Janikowski, who in his one year with Seattle, hit on 22 of 27 field goals.

In Seattle, Myers will pair with All-Pro punter Michael Dickson to form a super unit built to inspire fear in the hearts of special teams coordinators around the league.