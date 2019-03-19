LB Vontaze Burfict signs 1-year, $5M deal with Raiders

Vontaze Burfict in a Raiders jersey just seems likes a perfect fit, doesn't it?

Long having been known for his aggressive play and creating controversy on and off the field, Burfict and the Raiders agreed on a one-year deal worth roughly $5 million, including incentives, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday evening. The team later confirmed the signing.

It was only on Monday when Burfict was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals and the Raiders were the first -- and only -- team he visited.

Burfict was the man in the middle of the Bengals' defense for seven seasons, highlighted by a monstrous 2013 when he went to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with 177 tackles.