Ex-Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict visiting Raiders

It didn't long for Vontaze Burfict to visit his old defensive coordinator Paul Guenther in Oakland.

The ex-Cincinnati Bengals linebacker is on his way to Oakland to visit with the Raiders on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Cincinnati cut the oft-fined and oft-suspended linebacker on Monday.

The link to the Raiders was obvious from the moment the Bengals moved on. Oakland currently owns a glaring need at linebacker. The presence of Guenther could make the Raiders comfortable adding a combustible player like Burfict to the unit. The linebacker was at his best under Guenther's guidance in Cincinnati.

Burfict's play and effort waned last season in Cincy, and he hasn't played more than 11 games in a season since 2013 because of suspensions and injuries.

The Raiders have been scouring for an upgrade at linebacker recently. Rapoport reported Monday the team was hosting free agent LBs Manti Te'o and Aaron Lynch.

Adding a player like Burfict could make some sense for the linebacker-needy Raiders. It would also provide an interesting reminder that circumstance can change all opinions. Current Oakland general manager Mike Mayock once called Burfict undraftable while working as an analyst for NFL Network.