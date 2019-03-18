Bengals releasing Vontaze Burfict after seven seasons

The Cincinnati Bengals are done with linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the team released the linebacker Monday.

Burfict's suspension-filled run in Cincy ends after seven seasons. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added the team shopped the linebacker before ultimately cutting the veteran.

A staple of the Marvin Lewis era, Burfict brought bone-crushing talent to the middle of the Bengals defense. Ultimately, the team couldn't trust the linebacker to toe the line and remain healthy. Burfict hasn't appeared in more than 11 games in any season since 2013 due to suspensions and injury.

After serving a four-game suspension to open the 2018 campaign (his third straight year suspended to start a season), Burfict dealt with hip and concussion issues that relegated him to seven games. When on the field, the linebackers' play noticeably slipped. With his play on the downturn, the laundry list of fines and suspension finally outweighed his usefulness to the new coaching staff in Cincinnati.

Turning 29 years old in September, Burfict's best days are behind him but could land with an organization that wouldn't mind employing a former enforcer in the middle.

Cutting Burfict saves the Bengals $5.69 million in salary cap space, per Pelissero.