Jordan Hicks intends to sign 4-year deal with Cards

The Arizona Cardinals upgraded the middle of their defense with a stud linebacker.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that ex-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks intends to sign a four-year contract worth $36 million in Arizona. The deal includes $12 million to sign and $20 million guaranteed, per Rapoport.

A three-down linebacker, Hicks immediately upgrades the middle of the Cardinals defense. The 26-year-old athletic tackler brings the ability to stuff the run sideline-to-sideline and remains one of the best cover men from the inside linebacker spot. Hick's tackling ability will be a welcome sight in Arizona after he missed just five tackles last season, per Pro Football Focus.

After suffering an Achilles injury in 2017, Hicks bounced back in 2018, compiling 91 tackles, five passes defended and three sacks in 12 games.

In a pass-happy league, Hick's superb coverage ability should immediately help boost Vance Joseph's defense in the first year under the new regime.

The rangy linebacker has only played 16 games once in his four-year career, but if healthy he can be a difference-maker in Arizona, and is getting paid a handsome sum to star in the middle of the Cardinals' defense.