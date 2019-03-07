Broncos agree to trade QB Case Keenum to Redskins

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine that he didn't know what quarterback Case Keenum's role would be in 2019.

Now, it is known Keenum will need to determine where he fits with another team.

The Broncos and Washington Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade that would send quarterback Case Keenum to Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

Denver will get a sixth-round pick and Washington will get a seventh-rounder plus Keenum, Rapoport added.

The Redskins had targeted Keenum as their top option, per Rapoport, and he will battle Colt McCoy for the starting job.

Washington needed another signal-caller given the uncertainty surrounding Alex Smith, who continues to rehabilitate from a gruesome leg injury suffered during the 2018 regular season.

At this rate, though, the Redskins are adding another journeyman quarterback to the roster to compete with McCoy, who has been with three teams on his career. The Redskins will be Keenum's fourth team in as many seasons.

Keenum is set to join his fifth team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2012.

He signed a two-year deal with the Broncos last offseason, but Denver's pending trade for quarterback Joe Flacco made Keenum expendable. Before joining the Broncos in 2018, Keenum spent the 2017 season with the Minnesota Vikings, parts of the 2014 season with the Texans and Rams, and then with the Rams from 2015 to 2016.

On his career, Keenum holds a 26-28 record as a starter and has passed for 12,661 yards and 64 touchdowns with 42 interceptions.