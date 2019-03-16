Tyler Eifert returns to Bengals again on one-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals let three tight ends test free agency this offseason, and two have returned.

After C.J. Uzomah re-signed with the Bengals on a three-year deal on Thursday, Tyler Eifert has also decided to rejoin Cincy. The 28-year-old is signing another one-year deal with the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Eifert has struggled mightily with injuries over the course of his six-year career and has played more than eight games in just two seasons. The tight end missed the final 12 games of 2018 with a broken ankle. Eifert is expected to be healthy for OTAs.

Since his 2015 Pro Bowl season, in which he racked up 13 touchdowns, Eifert has played in just 14 games, caught 48 balls and compiled 619 receiving yards.

This is a low-risk move for both sides. Eifert signed a similar deal with Cincinnati after he entered free agency last year, agreeing to return to the Bengals for one season at around $5 million. The snakebit tight end's salary figures should be lower this time around.

With Eifert and Uzomah back in the fold, Cincy returns essentially the same tight end room it has had since 2015, save for the loss of Tyler Kroft, who signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.