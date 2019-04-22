Bills sign RB T.J. Yeldon to two-year contract

The Buffalo Bills continue to stockpile running backs.

The Bills signed ex-Jacksonville Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday.

Buffalo has been active swiping veteran running backs off the free agent pile this offseason. The Bills brass previously added Frank Gore to the backfield.

The trio of LeSean McCoy, Gore and Yeldon offers a diverse skill set to go along with quarterback Josh Allen's running ability. Might the addition of Gore and Yeldon this offseason lead to speculation the Bills might dangle McCoy in possible trade talks during the draft later this week?

Yeldon brings pass-catching ability to pair with McCoy and Gore. In four seasons in Jacksonville, Yeldon compiled 1,302 receiving yards on 171 catches. After a 740-yard rushing rookie season, the 25-year-old has played a complementary role -- and spot starter due to injury -- generating 1,132 yards rushing over the past three years.

At this point, expect Yeldon to play a third-down role early in the season and see increased snaps if injury strikes to McCoy or Gore.