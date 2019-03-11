Roundup: Lions to make Coleman top-paid nickelback

After making the rounds since being released by the Houston Texans, cornerback Kevin Johnson's free-agent tour might be coming to a close.

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign Johnson pending final review of the contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Johnson, the 16th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft with the Texans, has plenty of talent, but durability has been an issue over the past three seasons. He suffered a broken foot in 2016, dealt with a knee injury in 2017 and landed on injured reserve with a concussion in 2018.

In total over that span, he has appeared in 19 games with eight starts after appearing in 16 games with 10 starts in his rookie season.

The pending arrival of Johnson in Buffalo will reunite him with Bills defensive backs coach John Butler, who held the same position with the Texans from 2014 to 2017.

Here are other transactions we are monitoring Monday:

1. The Detroit Lions are closing in on signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Monday. The deal would make Coleman the league's highest-paid nickelback at $36 million over four years, Rapoport added.

Over the past two seasons in Seattle, the corner has tallied 19 passes defensed, three interceptions and two pick-sixes. Coleman previously spent two seasons under then-Patriots defensive coordinator and current Lions coach Matt Patricia.

2. The Washington Redskins are actively shopping several players -- including linebacker Zach Brown and Mason Foster -- in trade talks and are strong players for former Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, sources told Pelissero.

3. The Chicago Bears re-signed tight end Ben Braunecker to a two-year deal. Since joining Chicago as a UDFA in 2016, Braunecker has caught seven passes for 83 yards.

4. The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with tight end C.J. Uzomah on a three-year deal worth more than $18 million, Rapoport reports. Cincy also re-signed safety Brandon Wilson to a one-year deal.

5. The New Orleans Saints announced Monday that they agreed to terms with linebacker and special-teamer Craig Robertson on a two-year contract extension. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Robertson's deal is worth around $4 million.