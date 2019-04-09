Falcons sign DE Adrian Clayborn to one-year contract

Free-agent defensive end Adrian Clayborn is heading back to familiar territory.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Clayborn to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Clayborn's deal is worth up to $4 million. ESPN first reported the signing.

Clayborn, who turns 31 on July 6, spent three seasons with the Falcons from 2015 to 2017 before signing with the New England Patriots in 2018. He entered the league in 2011 as a first-round pick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons had a need on the defensive line, and recently hosted Tyeler Davison for a free-agent visit.

On his career, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Clayborn has appeared in 95 games with 41 starts, totaling 32.5 sacks and 90 quarterback hits. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in a single season while with the Falcons in 2017.