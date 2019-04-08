Former Saints lineman Tyeler Davison visiting Falcons

A slow-paced market at the defensive tackle position since free agency started on March 13 experienced some movement Monday morning.

Tyeler Davison, who spent the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, is scheduled to visit the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation.

The 6-foot-2, 309-pound Davison appeared in 61 games with 48 starts over the past four seasons and was a key member of the Saints' defensive line rotation while lined up next to Sheldon Rankins.

With 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks on his career, Davison's numbers won't jump out to the average fan. Davison, however, fulfilled his primary role on the Saints' defense to help take pressure off Rankins and occupy blockers to free the linebackers, attributes head coach Sean Payton once complimented.

Atlanta has a need at defensive tackle alongside Grady Jarrett, whom the team designated as a franchise player. Should Davison sign, he could fill a role on the Falcons' front line much like he did in New Orleans.