Titans re-sign safety Kenny Vaccaro for 4 years, $26M

After signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans last August, strong safety Kenny Vaccaro proved he's worth more.

The Titans are signing Vaccaro to a four-year deal worth $26 million with $11.5 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation. Tennessee later confirmed the deal.

Vaccaro spent five seasons with the New Orleans Saints before entering a slow free-agent market last year. He went unsigned through the early part of summer, and then eventually joined the Titans during training camp after Johnathan Cyprien suffered a torn ACL. Cyprien was released Monday, per Rapoport and confirmed by the team.

A hard-hitting safety who is stout against the run, Vaccaro quickly established himself in the lineup, appearing in and starting 13 games while totaling 58 tackles, two sacks, an interception and four passes defensed.

With Vaccaro's return, there apparently won't be a position battle for the starting strong safety spot.

Meanwhile, the beginning of the open negotiations period on Monday brought about an active market at the safety position following the 2018 drought.

In addition to Vaccaro expected to sign a four-year deal, the Washington Redskins are set to bring in Landon Collins on a record six-year deal worth $84 million with $45 million guaranteed.

The early agreed-upon contracts might bode well for pending free-agent safeties Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu and Lamarcus Joyner, among others.