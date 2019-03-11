Landon Collins to sign 6-year, $84M deal with Redskins

The New York Giants will see their former starting strong safety twice a year.

The Washington Redskins are expected to sign Landon Collins to a six-year deal worth $84 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via a source informed of the situation. The deal also includes $45 million guaranteed to be paid out over the first three years, per Rapoport.

Collins, 25, was widely regarded as one of the top safeties eligible to enter the open market, and was ranked No. 5 on NFL.com's Top 101 free agents of 2019.

Since entering the league out of Alabama as a second-round pick with the Giants, his production over the past four seasons certainly warranted the high ranking.

The 6-foot, 222-pound Collins is the only player in the NFL with at least 400 tackles and 30 passes defensed since 2015, and he the only safety in the NFL to notch at least 95 tackles in each of the last four seasons.

With free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix set for free agency, the addition of Collins, a 2016 first-team All-Pro selection and three-time Pro Bowler, should ease some transition if the Redskins can't bring back Clinton-Dix. Collins is a strong safety, of course, but his presence should immediately help the unit improve from last year's 17th overall ranking.

The news of his agreement was met with approval from one of his future teammates in the defensive secondary, albeit with a not-so-subtle jab at Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

In âGettlemanâ WE Trust (All-DBs) securing the ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) March 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Collins' pending lucrative deal, which can't be finalized until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, provides good news to a very deep safety pool.

With Collins leading the way, other free agents such as Earl Thomas, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro and Lamarcus Joyner, among others, could very well cash in, too.