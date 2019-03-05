Bucs, Donovan Smith agree to three-year, $41.5M deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston's blind side has protection for the next few years.

The Buccaneers and left tackle Donovan Smith agreed to a three-year deal, the team announced.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Smith's contract is worth $41.25 million with $27 million fully guaranteed.

By accomplishing the deal, the Buccaneers and Smith avoid the franchise designation ahead of Tuesday's league-wide deadline. Smith, who played the 2018 season making a base salary of $1.16 million in the final year of his contract, was set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13.

Since joining the Buccaneers as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Smith has become a mainstay on the offensive line. He has appeared and started in every game over the past four seasons, and is a big reason why the Buccaneers have enjoyed success on offense.

In the past few months, the Buccaneers have taken care of key members on the left side of the offensive line. In addition to Tuesday's deal with Smith, the Buccaneers in October inked starting left guard Ali Marpet to a lucrative extension worth $55 million through the 2023 season.