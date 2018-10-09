Ali Marpet, Bucs agree on new deal through 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping Ali Marpet around for the long-haul.

The team announced Tuesday the left guard agreed to terms on a new six-year contract that keeps him in Tampa through the 2023 season.

The 2015 second-round pick was in the final year of his contract set to make just south of $900,000 in base salary. The new deal will replace the final year and add five more seasons.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the five new seasons are worth $55 million with $27.125 million in guarantees, per a source informed of the deal.

The Bucs identified Marpet as a key cog in a rising offense. The versatile offensive lineman has played each of the three interior spots in his four NFL seasons. After opening his career at right guard, Marpet shifted to center last season before the move to left guard in 2018. Through four games at his new position Marpet has been the Bucs best blocker and earned a 75.0 grade from Pro Football Focus, seventh-best among all guards.

With an underrated offensive line that has performed well for an explosive passing offense, the Bucs weren't going to flirt with losing Marpet in the offseason.