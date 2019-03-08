Steelers agree to trade OT Marcus Gilbert to Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals found an upgrade for their offensive line.

The Cards have agreed to acquire offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN first reported the swap.

Earlier in the day, Gilbert tweeted his goodbye to the only organization he's known in eight NFL seasons.

The low compensation signals the Steelers were ready to release Gilbert had they not found a trade partner. Pittsburgh sheds $4.9 million in the trade. Gilbert is entering the last season of his contract.

The deal comes a day after the Steelers invested heavily elsewhere on their offensive line.

The pickup could be a massive steal for the Cardinals, who saw a revolving door at both offensive tackle spots in 2018.

If healthy, Gilbert remains one of the better right tackles in the NFL and should help boost one of the worst blocking units in the league last season.

Health, however, has been an issue for the 31-year-old the past two seasons. He missed 11 games in 2018 due to a knee issue. In 2017 he missed time due to a hamstring injury and was suspended four games late in the season for violating the league policy against performance-enhancing substances.

Taking a flyer that Gilbert will be healthy and motivated in his new landing spot is a good gamble by the Cards.

Now the bajillion-dollar question: Which quarterback will he be blocking for?