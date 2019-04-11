Versatile RB/WR Ty Montgomery signs with Jets

One trip was enough to sway Ty Montgomery.

The versatile former Packers and Ravens running back/receiver, who also returns kicks, signed with the New York Jets, the team announced Thursday. Terms were not disclosed. ESPN first reported the news.

Earlier Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Montgomery would visit with the Jets today and the Miami Dolphins on Friday.

However, it would seem New York made him an offer too good to bother venturing to South Beach.

Montgomery spent the better part of four seasons with the Packers before he was traded in the midst of his fourth campaign to the Ravens last year.

Over his career, he has split time as a receiver and running back with 192 carries for 932 yards and seven touchdowns and 107 receptions for 892 yards and three scores.

Montgomery should add depth to the Jets' receiving corps which features Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder and could also back up star free-agent signee Le'Veon Bell in the backfield.