Eric Weddle agrees to terms on 2-year deal with Rams

Eric Weddle is on the move.

The Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Weddle that is worth up to $12.5 million with a $10.5 million salary, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday. The team later confirmed the signing.

Weddle had 11 offers and narrowed the list down to five teams before choosing the Rams, per Rapoport and Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager.

The Rams were in the safety market with Lamarcus Joyner heading to free agency after playing 2018 under the franchise tag.

L.A. is a sensible landing spot for the 34-year-old veteran Weddle, who remains one of the headiest safeties in the NFL despite his age. The Rams remain in win-now mode after reaching the Super Bowl and could lose several players on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

With the glut of safeties set to enter the market, Weddle was fortunate to get a jump on the competition after his release from the Ravens this week. He found a landing spot well before the market opened on Wednesday.