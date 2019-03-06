Eric Weddle has 'no hard feelings' after Ravens release

Eric Weddle exits Baltimore without any hard feelings.

The Ravens released the veteran safety, saving $7.5 million against the salary cap.

Weddle told Jamison Hensley of ESPN on Wednesday that he met with Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta after the season and his release wasn't a surprise.

"It's their decision, and I respect that. No hard feelings," Weddle said. "[DeCosta] said, 'We're releasing you,' and said some nice things about me. That was it. They're moving forward. I didn't get any inclination that they wanted to bring me back, which is totally fine. He's moving forward with his plan, and I will be pulling for him."

Weddle noted the team didn't ask him to take a pay cut before being released.

After briefly mulling retirement following the 2018 season, the 34-year-old plans to continue his playing career.

"It's all about my health and my mindset," Weddle said. "Who knows how long I'll play? 34-35 is the new 31 with the way guys are playing these days."

Weddle earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his three seasons in Baltimore and remains one of the savviest safeties in the NFL. While the free-agent safety pool is deep -- boasting names like Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro, Lamarcus Joyner and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix -- Weddle would be a welcome veteran presence to a contender.

Weddle told Hensley "a lot of teams" expressed interest and that he plans to take several free-agent trips before landing in a new city.

Getting a jump on free agency should be a boon for Weddle, who could find a new squad before others at his position gobble up available dinero.