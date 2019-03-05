Baltimore Ravens release veteran safety Eric Weddle

The safety market just added another big name ahead of free agency.

The Baltimore Ravens are releasing veteran Eric Weddle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Weddle, who turned 34 in January, was set to enter the final year of his contact, which paid a base salary of $6.5 million. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero pointed out Weddle could have earned an additional $1 million in incentives and the release will save the Ravens $7.5 million against the salary cap.

The Ravens are interested in re-signing linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13, so the extra money could help the effort.

Still, the Ravens' decision to part ways with Weddle comes as a surprise given what he meant to one of the NFL's top defensive units. The savvy Weddle provided leadership and he remained productive since joining Baltimore in 2016 on a four-year deal after nine seasons with the Chargers.

Over the past three seasons, Weddle started all 48 games and totaled 220 tackles, three sacks and 10 interceptions from his safety position while earning Pro Bowl honors in three consecutive years. On his accomplished career, Weddle is a two-time All-Pro selection and a six-time Pro Bowler.

Weddle should command interest on the open market as part of a deep and productive safety group. He joins the likes of Earl Thomas, Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu, Kenny Vaccaro, Lamarcus Joyner and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, among others, seeking a new home.