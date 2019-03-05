Ravens to try to re-sign LB C.J. Mosley despite no tag

C.J. Mosley isn't getting the tag, but the Baltimore Ravens could still hand him the bag, eventually.

The Ravens linebacker is expected to hit the open market when the new league year begins on March 13 after Baltimore did not slap the franchise tag on him by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. However, the Ravens are open to re-signing him at the right price.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday that Baltimore still values Mosley and will attempt to re-sign him at a lower rate than the tag number for linebackers.

If the Ravens had tagged Mosley, the 26-year-old inside linebacker would have earned $15.44 million in 2019, a number inflated by the value placed on outside linebackers or edge rushers.

Paying that high a number for a front-seven stud and four-time Pro Bowler with just 8.5 career sacks was never in the cards for Baltimore. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Baltimore was not interested in beginning long-term contract negotiations with Mosley at the $15M tag number.

Mosley is the No. 2 linebacker available on NFL.com's 101 NFL Free Agents of 2019 list, behind Anthony Barr and ahead of K.J. Wright.

A first-round pick of the Ravens in 2014, Mosley has developed into one of the league's most consistent and prolific linebackers, totaling 574 total tackles in five seasons (fifth over that span) and missing just three games.

Given that resume, Mosley is expected to receive significant interest from teams in need of an inside linebacker, Rapoport reported.

Count Baltimore among his suitors.