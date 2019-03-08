Chargers keep Denzel Perryman on 2-year contract

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't letting Denzel Perryman hit free agency.

The Bolts agreed to terms with the linebacker on a two-year contract extension, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.

Drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2015 draft, Perryman has stood out when he's on the field. In 42 career games with 35 starts, Perryman has totaled 226 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. But the linebacker has missed 16 games over the past two seasons due to knee, hamstring and ankle injuries.

Perryman's new deal will keep him in L.A. through 2020, enough time for him to prove his durability to the Chargers.

Before agreeing to the contract, Perryman was listed at No. 38 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2019 list.