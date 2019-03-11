Eagles to sign Malik Jackson to three-year, $30M deal

Just days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of cap-related moves, defensive tackle Malik Jackson already has a new a team.

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to sign Jackson to a three-year deal worth $30 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via a source informed of the situation. ESPN first reported the news.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Jackson experienced a dip in playing time in Jacksonville last year after a productive two seasons from 2016 to 2017, a span where he started 32 games and totaled 14.5 sacks.

In 2018, however, Jackson appeared in all 16 games with 10 starts while playing on just 61.4 percent of defensive snaps and totaled 3.5 sacks, which represented his lowest total in a single season since the 2014 season with the Denver Broncos.

Still, the Eagles are set to secure a proven veteran with Jackson, who is just 29 years old, and will have a player two seasons removed from a Pro Bowl selection.

Jackson's pending arrival in Philadelphia provides the Eagles with a potential starter and depth for a defense that seeks to improve from a 2018 season that saw the unit rank 23rd overall in the league.

Jackson was ranked at No. 33 on NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents.