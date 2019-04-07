Vikings signing Sean Mannion to back up Kirk Cousins

Sean Mannion has landed in Minneapolis.

The former Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback is signing with the Minnesota Vikings in the same capacity, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday, per a source.

An unrestricted free agent after four seasons with the Rams, Mannion was replaced in L.A. by Blake Bortles and sought work elsewhere.

Minnesota needed to find another backup QB for Kirk Cousins after letting Trevor Siemian go in free agency where he landed with the New York Jets. The Vikes have found their man in the 26-year-old Mannion. Kyle Sloter is also on Minnesota's roster.

In four seasons with the Rams, Mannion played in 10 games but started just one, their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He has completed 33 of 53 attempts for 258 yards, no touchdowns and one interception over the course of his career.