Saints sign Nick Easton to replace Max Unger

The New Orleans Saints quickly found a replacement for Max Unger.

The Saints inked ex-Minnesota Vikings guard/center Nick Easton to a four-year, $24 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Saints had an added sense of urgency to bring in Easton after Unger's surprise retirement over the weekend.

Easton missed the entire 2018 season due to a neck injury and underwent surgery in August.

The 26-year-old started 12 games in 2017, splitting reps between guard and center. The Saints view him as a center, Rapoport noted.

Easton will slide into the pivot position alongside guards Larry Warford and Andrus Peat, and tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. The Unger retirement is a blow to one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but adding Easton helps stem the loss.

The Vikings, who attempted to retain Easton this offseason, must now look elsewhere to help aid their struggling O-line situation.