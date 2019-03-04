Texans place franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans are keeping their former No. 1 overall pass rusher for at least one more season.

The Texans placed the franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team later confirmed the news.

"Today, we placed the franchise tag on Jadeveon Clowney, but our goal is to continue to work with his representation on a long-term contract," general manaher Brian Gaine said in a statement. "This gives us both an opportunity to continue to do so."

The move was expected with both sides unable to agree on a multi-year deal.

Sides have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term solution.

The non-exclusive tag allows Clowney to negotiate with another team potentially, but Houston would get back two first-round picks in compensation. It's not expected a team would fork over two first-rounders for Clowney.

When the Texans officially announced the tag application, they defined Clowney as a "DE/OLB." It's unclear at the moment which position the team will officially pay him as. The defensive end tag sits at $17.128 million for one year. The linebacker tender is worth $15.443 million.

After injuries curtailed Clowney's production to open his career, the former No. 1 overall pick has compiled 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons. With his injury history, the Texans could use the tag season for the pass-rusher to prove he can stay healthy once again.

Clowney has now recorded at least 58 pressures in each of the last 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/kakhgG5ZtV â Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 4, 2019

Clowney is one of several would-be free agent pass rushers who are expected to get slapped with the franchise tag ahead of Tuesday's deadline.