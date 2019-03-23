Cowboys find their safety; sign George Iloka

A day after a visit, safety George Iloka decided to make it a stay in Dallas.

The seven-season safety who last played for the Vikings signed with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday evening. The team later announced the signing of a one-year deal.

Iloka, who played the first six years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, is coming off a disappointing year with the Vikings. Iloka played in 16 games, but started just three with 16 tackles to show for it.

With the Bengals, Iloka was a starter for five years. Through his career he's played free safety and strong.

With the Cowboys, he was the third safety to make a visit and the first to settle on a stay. Previously, Dallas had welcomed Clayton Geathers, who signed with the Colts, and Eric Berry, who's still a free agent. The Cowboys were also interested in Earl Thomas, who signed with the Ravens.

So, for now, it looks like Dallas has found its safety and decorated former All-Pro Berry is still looking for a new franchise.